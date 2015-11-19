Costa Rica says Central American regional bloc to consider case of Cuban migrants next week

Costa Rican authorities say a Central American regional bloc will take up the issue of some 2,000 Cuban migrants who have been denied entry by Nicaragua, a case that has ramped up diplomatic tensions.

Costa Rican Foreign Minister Manuel Gonzalez says foreign ministers of the SICA bloc are expected to meet Monday in El Salvador and will consider the issue as a humanitarian rather than a security concern.

Gonzalez said Thursday that neighboring countries "have reacted in a positive and supportive way" to the idea of seeking a regional solution.

Nicaraguan soldiers forcefully pushed the Cubans back from the border earlier this week. The migrants say they do not want to stay in Central America but rather are trying to reach the United States.