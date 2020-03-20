Christ the Redeemer lit up with every country affected by coronavirus: 'Pray together'

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the globe, the Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil has been lit up to pay tribute to the nations grappling with COVID-19 cases.

The 125-foot-tall statue, which overlooks Rio de Janeiro, was used to project images of every country that has reported positive coronavirus tests, as more than 240,000 are infected with over 10,000 deaths worldwide.

In several different languages, Christ the Redeemer had the words "pray together" illuminated Wednesday night, along with an image of the world.

Earlier this week, after nearly nine decades, the monument atop Corcovado mountain was shut down to visitors to help with social distancing and the slowing of the new virus.

Brazil had its first coronavirus-related death Tuesday.

This comes as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested twice for the virus with two negative tests despite 14 people who traveled with him to meet President Trump in Florida testing positive, according to the BBC.

Although Brazilians have protested Bolsonaro's response, he seemed to change his tune Wednesday, appearing on TV and warning his citizens to brace for tough times ahead.

