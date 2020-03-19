Brazilians chant 'Bolsonaro out!' and bang pots and pans in protest of his coronavirus response

Brazilians angry with how President Jair Bolsonaro has handled the coronavirus outbreak have taken to their balconies en masse to bang pots and pans in protest.

The cacophony started emanating from major cities across the country Wednesday as Bolsonaro used a televised address to announce emergency containment measures and an economic relief package, according to the BBC. Last week, Bolsonaro dismissed the crisis as a “fantasy" being overhyped by the media -- but since then Brazil has had more than 500 confirmed cases and four deaths.

"I want to calm the Brazilian people... we can't let ourselves go into hysteria,” the BBC quoted him as saying Wednesday.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Meanwhile, in videos posted to social media, neighborhood dogs could be heard barking amid the noise of residents banging pots and pans.

Later that evening in cities like São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, protests kicked up again with some yelling “Bolsonaro out!” while other residents flickered their lights on and off, the BBC reported.

Bolsonaro has been tested twice for the virus, but said both tests were negative.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Yet 14 people who traveled with him to meet President Trump in Florida in early March have tested positive, according to the BBC.

Bolsonaro also was photographed Sunday taking a selfie with supporters – none of whom were following social distancing recommendations - outside the presidential palace.