Japan train rider pressed emergency button after passenger coughed with no mask amid coronavirus outbreak

A coughing fit by a train passager led to a delay in Japan – all because of the coronavirus.

A passenger managed to bring a subway train in the city of Fukuoka to a halt earlier this week after complaining about a fellow rider who was hacking away.

"There's a person coughing and they're not wearing a mask,” the Fukuoka City Transportation Bureau recalled the man saying after he pressed an emergency button, according to The Mainichi newspaper.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The train reportedly was delayed for three minutes before continuing its journey. The two passengers, the newspaper says, reconciled after the train pulled into a stop.

"We'd like to ask people to refrain from pushing the emergency notification button just because there is someone without a mask,” a Bureau official told The Mainichi newspaper. “We're calling on passengers to show proper manners when they cough and want to publicize this more."

More than 75,000 people worldwide are infected with the novel virus, now known as COVIS-19, according to Thursday estimates. Some 2,130 people have died.

In Japan, there are 727 cases of coronavirus, including 364 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama. There have been 3 deaths, according to Thursday estimates.