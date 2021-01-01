Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe
Published

Coronavirus outbreak at Belgian retirement home after Santa visit kills more than two dozen: report

At least 26 people have died with more than 125 more infected.

New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 31Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Dozens of residents at a Belgian retirement home have reportedly died of coronavirus since a volunteer Santa Claus who visited the facility tested positive for the illness.

Saint Nicholas visited the Hemelrijck home in Mol on Dec. 5 in an event organized by the facility’s management, and days later many residents began exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, The Guardian reported.

WZC Hemelrijck, an elderly home in Mol, Belgium, on Monday,  Dec. 14, 2020. (ERIC LALMAND/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

WZC Hemelrijck, an elderly home in Mol, Belgium, on Monday,  Dec. 14, 2020. (ERIC LALMAND/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

In addition to 26 fatalities, 85 more residents and 40 staff members have tested positive for the virus, the report said.

SANTA VISIT TO NURSING HOME IN BELGIUM TRIGGERS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK OF AT LEAST 75 INFECTIONS

The municipality of Mols blasted the event after photos emerged showing residents were without masks.

"We deeply regret that after looking at several photos, we have to conclude that this goes much further than an error," the municipality of Mols said of the in a statement to the Guardian.

"Rather, it is a completely irresponsible event. We would never have approved this," the municipality said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The cause of the outbreak is not certain and a formal inquiry has not been launched, the report said.

This article first appeared in the New York Post.