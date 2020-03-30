Driver disregards coronavirus lockdown in UK, takes 224-mile trip to pick up windows bought online

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As authorities in the United Kingdom have urged the public to only make "essential" trips to stop the spread of coronavirus, one driver was stopped Sunday for making a trek to get pick up windows he had purchased online.

The North West Motorway Police shared on Twitter the unnamed motorist was making a round trip from Coventry to Salford – a distance of about 112 miles each way – to collect windows bought on eBay for 15 British pounds ($18).

"His wife could not fit in the vehicle so she was traveling in the boot (trunk) for the return journey when stopped on the M6 Cheshire," police tweeted.

BRITISH AIRLINES ASK CABIN CREWS TO HELP FIGHT CORONAVIRUS AS BORIS JOHNSON ADVISER SHOWS SYMPTOMS

Authorities said the driver was later given a traffic offense report for the offense.

In a subsequent tweet, police explained the circumstances under which people should be leaving their homes.

"You can leave your home to shop for basic necessities, for example, food and medicine, taking exercise – alone or with members of a household for any medical need, or provide care to a vulnerable person traveling for work purposes, but only where they cannot work from home," police said.

The incident came days after authorities in England resorted to dumping black dye into a picturesque bright blue lagoon to stop Instagrammers from gathering to snap pictures.

CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN SPURS POLICE IN ENGLAND TO DYE 'BLUE LAGOON' BLACK TO DETER INSTAGRAMMERS

As of Monday, the U.K. had 19,788 confirmed COVID-19 cases and at least 1,213 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. That is an increase of 180 in the previous 24 hours, a smaller rise than in the two previous days.

The British government’s chief scientific adviser said Monday there is evidence nationwide lockdown measures are working to slow the spread of COVID-19.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Patrick Vallance said that the number of hospital admissions for COVID-19 is rising steadily, “suggesting we’re not on a fast acceleration at the moment.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

There are currently 9,000 coronavirus patients in hospitals in England, a number increasing by about 1,000 a day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.