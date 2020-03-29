Coronavirus lockdown spurs police in England to dye 'Blue Lagoon' black to deter Instagrammers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

In the age of social distancing due to the coronavirus, authorities in England have dumped black dye into a picturesque bright blue lagoon to stop Instagrammers from gathering to snap pictures.

The Derbyshire Police said Wednesday that despite instructions by officials in the U.K. to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19, people were still congregating at a former quarry known as the "Blue Lagoon" in Harpur Hill, located near Buxton.



"No doubt this is due to the picturesque location and the lovely weather (for once!) in Buxton," police said on Facebook. "However, the location is dangerous and this type of gathering is in contravention of the current instruction of the UK Government."

The department shared photos of the bright blue water on Facebook, showing the moments before and after the black dye was added: "to make the water look less appealing."

In the images, two officers in full white protective suits and face masks can be seen walking and adding the dye to the pool.

"The photos below show our efforts this morning...and yes we did laugh at PC Parkinson and PCSO Small in the white suits!!" the department said, adding: "Please stay at home."

It's not the first time that officers had to add dye to the water to keep people away.

While it may resemble something from a travel magazine, the water in the abandoned quarry gets its color from caustic chemicals in the quarry stone that can cause skin irritation, according to Sky News.

In addition to high PH levels, the water reportedly is very cold and has trash and dead animals in it.

Derbyshire police said adding dye is a "regular tactic" done in partnership with the High Peak Borough Council and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service to keep crowds away from the glimmering waters.

"However, as things stand, it has never been so important to discourage these types of gatherings," police said.

As of Sunday morning, the U.K. had 17,089 confirmed COVID-19 cases and at least 1,019 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

On Sunday, it was announced that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be writing to every household in the U.K. to urge people to stay home and follow the rules amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The letter from Johnson — who has tested positive for the virus — warns Britons that “things will get worse before they get better,” as he urged people to stay indoors to slow the spread of the virus.

The letter, landing on 30 million doorsteps this week, will be accompanied by a leaflet spelling out the advice.

The 55-year-old leader British leader has been accused of sowing confusion in his messages about the crisis.

Johnson also has been accused of failing to follow the British government's distancing measures after he, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and the chief medical officer for England, Chris Whitty, began self-isolating with symptoms.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.