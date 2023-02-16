Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Convicted killer nicknamed 'The Spider' busted trying to escape from prison disguised as sheep

José Luis Callisaya Diaz is serving a 15-year sentence for homicide

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
An inmate in Bolivia is back behind bars after an unsuccessful attempt to break out of prison disguised as a sheep.

José Luis Callisaya Diaz, serving a 15-year sentence for murder, attempted to escape from a maximum-security prison in Bolivia earlier this month by wrapping himself in sheepskin and crawling across the grassland that surrounds the jail in the middle of the night, Jam Press reported.

Diaz used the fleece coat to sneak past security at the Chonchocoro prison facility, get past a wall, and out into the grassland.

Prison authorities noticed that Diaz was not in his cell, and they were able to apprehend him.

José Luis Callisaya Diaz attempted to escape a Bolivian prison in a sheep outfit

José Luis Callisaya Diaz attempted to escape a Bolivian prison in a sheep outfit (Jam Press)

Diaz was photographed on all fours wearing a sheep suit, attempting to pass himself off as a farm animal in the grass.

Diaz goes by the nickname "El Arana," which translates to "the spider."

José Luis Callisaya Diaz goes by the nickname "El Arana" or "The Spider"

José Luis Callisaya Diaz goes by the nickname "El Arana" or "The Spider" (Jam Press)

"Prison security police officers from the San Pedro de Chonchocoro Penitentiary Center prevented the escape of prisoner José Luis Callisaya Diaz (alias El Araña), who took advantage of the inclement weather to try to escape through one of the walls of the external perimeter of the prison," Juan Carlos Limpias, the prison’s director, said.

Officials say that legal and disciplinary actions have been taken against Diaz since his escape attempt.

Chonchocoro maximum security prison in Bolivia

Chonchocoro maximum security prison in Bolivia (Jam Press)

Jam Press reported that social media users praised the prison staff with comments that included "good job to the prison regime!"

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.