Africa
Congo says 32 dead in anti-government protests, cracks down

    Congo riot police patrol streets on trucks, after violence erupted due to the delay of the presidential elections in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. More than 44 people have been killed in Congo in two days of street clashes between security forces and protesters, a senior Human Rights Watch researcher said Tuesday, and several opposition party buildings were burned. (AP Photo/John Bompengo) (The Associated Press)

    A woman passes a burnt out ATM after violence erupted due to the delay of the presidential elections in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. More than 25 people have been killed in attacks on Congo opposition party headquarters and in street clashes between security forces and demonstrators against a delayed presidential election, an opposition leader said Tuesday.(AP Photo/John Bompengo) (The Associated Press)

    Congo riot police on patrol, after violence erupted due to the delay of the presidential elections in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. More than 25 people have been killed in attacks on Congo opposition party headquarters and in street clashes between security forces and demonstrators against a delayed presidential election, an opposition leader said Tuesday. (AP Photo/John Bompengo) (The Associated Press)

KINSHASA, Congo – Congo officials are vowing to round up those they say are responsible for violence and looting during street clashes over a delayed presidential election that left more than 40 people dead this week.

Police spokesman Col. Pierrot Mwanamputu said Wednesday the official death toll was 32, including four police officers. A Human Rights Watch researcher has said at least 44 people were killed.

Prosecutor Flory Kabange Numbi told reporters Wednesday that police have been instructed to search "everywhere" for suspects, even in hospitals.

Police say more than 100 people already have been arrested.

Thousands took to the streets of Congo's capital, Kinshasa, on Monday to oppose an election delay which some call a plot by President Joseph Kabila to stay in power after his mandate expires in December.