Colombian ex-senator: FARC to release 2 hostages

A Colombian ex-senator who is a liaison between the government and FARC rebels says she's on her way to receive two hostages the rebels have promised to release.

Piedad Cordoba says in a Twitter message that a loaned Brazilian military helicopter is carrying her and members of the International Red Cross to the release site, in a jungle near Florencia, about 235 miles (380 kilometers) southwest of the capital of Bogota.

Cordoba says she and others "are ready to go to this encounter with freedom."

The helicopter took off Friday morning from Florencia and is expected to return with the hostages the same day.

The two hostages are among more than a dozen the FARC has released since early 2008 in what are seen as good-faith gestures seeking a dialogue.