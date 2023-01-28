Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Climate Change
Published

Climate change protesters in The Hague block highway, get detained and hauled away by bus

Prosecutors decry road blocks in The Hague as 'sedition' and draw concern over rights to protest

Caitlin McFall
By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
close
Climate change protesters in The Hague block highway, get detained Video

Climate change protesters in The Hague block highway, get detained

A massive climate change protest in The Hague blocked traffic on a highway, before protesters were detained and taken away by bus. (AP)

Hundreds of climate activists on Saturday blocked one of the main roads into the international criminal court, The Hague, in a show of protests over fossil fuel linked tax breaks before being hauled away.

Activists reportedly blocked the road for an hour before authorities began detaining them and removing them by bus. 

The move comes after six Extinction Rebellion activists were detained this week on suspicion of "sedition" over calls to stage the protest.

Police detained a protestor after Extinction Rebellion activists and sympathisers blocked a busy road in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Earlier this week seven Extinction Rebellion activists were detained by authorities for sedition linked to the protest. 

Police detained a protestor after Extinction Rebellion activists and sympathisers blocked a busy road in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Earlier this week seven Extinction Rebellion activists were detained by authorities for sedition linked to the protest.  (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

BIDEN ADMIN ISSUES 20-YEAR MINING BAN AS IT TURNS TO FOREIGN SUPPLY CHAIN AMID GREEN ENERGY PUSH

Prosecutors faced condemnation for the actions taken against demonstrators despite their right to peacefully protest. 

But prosecutors defended their position calling the blockade "dangerous and disruptive" to motorists and protesters alike.

"Calling for a criminal offense — such as blocking a public road — amounts to sedition," prosecutors said in a statement.

Extinction Rebellion activists and sympathisers block a busy road in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Earlier this week seven Extinction Rebellion activists were detained by authorities for sedition linked to the protest. 

Extinction Rebellion activists and sympathisers block a busy road in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Earlier this week seven Extinction Rebellion activists were detained by authorities for sedition linked to the protest.  (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

GLOBAL ELITES TOOK 150+ PRIVATE JETS TO FIGHT CLIMATE CHANGE IN DAVOS

"Demonstrating is a fundamental right and is facilitated by the municipality of The Hague," they added. "There are hundreds of demonstrations in The Hague every year that go off without a hitch. But a demonstration is not a license to commit criminal offenses."

Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Anne Kervers said the turnout Saturday not only showed "what society thinks of fossil fuel subsidies" but also was a response to the "intimidation and criminalization of nonviolent climate activism."

Activists vowed to continue with their protests to demand an end to government tax breaks for companies affiliated with fossil fuels.

Extinction Rebellion activists and sympathisers shouted slogans against global warming when blocking a busy road in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Earlier this week seven Extinction Rebellion activists were detained by authorities for sedition linked to the protest. 

Extinction Rebellion activists and sympathisers shouted slogans against global warming when blocking a busy road in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Earlier this week seven Extinction Rebellion activists were detained by authorities for sedition linked to the protest.  (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

 CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It is essential that citizens can demonstrate against this in a place that matters," Extinction Rebellion said in a statement.

"This includes the A12, between the House of Representatives and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate," the group added. "Any nuisance for traffic, for example, will have to be tolerated."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.