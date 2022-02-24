Cities across the globe light up in blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cities in the United States and across the globe are displaying blue and yellow lights, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in a show of solidarity with the European nation as it grapples with a full-on invasion from neighboring Russia.

The skyline of downtown Dallas, Texas was illuminated with blue and yellow lights in a display intended to show support to Ukraine as it battles invading Russian forces.

In Cincinnati, Ohio, a sister city to Kharkiv, Ukraine, the Duke Energy Convention Center was also lit up as a hat tip to Ukraine.

Roughly 200 miles to the north, in Sandusky, Ohio, a tribute to Ukraine could also be found.

The city of Buffalo, New York also planned to display a tribute to Ukraine on Thursday night and New York City did so on Wednesday night.

Tributes to the country of Ukraine were not limited to the United States and could also be seen in major cities across the world including Paris, London, Melbourne, Berlin, and Rome, Daily Mail reported .

A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military action in the breakaway regions of Ukraine, Russian forces appear to be closing in on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Explosions could be heard in Kyiv early Friday local time. Many Ukrainians had rushed to leave the capital Thursday.

"Russian mechanized forces, which came in from Belarus, are 20 miles outside of Kyiv," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told lawmakers Thursday night, according to reporting from Axios . Austin added that the military is looking into ways to provide Ukrainian forces with more equipment, including ammunition.

Russia’s all-out attack on Ukraine has killed at least 57 people and wounded 169 during the first day of President Vladimir Putin's full-scale invasion , Ukraine’s Health Minister Oleh Lyashko said Thursday.

