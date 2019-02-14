Chinese woman faces deportation after throwing soybean pudding at Philippine police officer

A Chinese fashion design student in the Philippines is facing deportation after she was arrested over the weekend for allegedly throwing a cup of soybean pudding at a police officer.

Zhang Jaile, 23, was stopped from entering a train station in Manila on Saturday and told she had to finish her cup of “taho” – a local dessert of soybean pudding – or throw it away before entering the station, according to reports.

She responded in anger and threw the sweet treat at the officer, before turning around to leave. Other security personnel who witnessed the exchange, detained her.

Photos of the incident quickly went viral on social media.

Prosecutors later charged her with direct assault, disobedience to an authority figure and unjust vexation, the BBC reported.

Zhang posted bail but was quickly detained again by the Bureau of Immigration for allegedly violating immigration laws, reports claimed.

She has apologized for her behavior and claimed she was “just in a bad mood” when she threw the dessert.

“I was in a bad mood and I was not able to control my emotions,” she told GMA News. “I really admit the mistake I made. I’m really, really sorry. I really ask if it’s possible to have another chance… I really like the Philippines.”

Immigration officials said Zhang now faces deportation.

“This is an utter display of disobedience and arrogance against a person of authority,” Bureau of Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said in a statement. “The bureau will not tolerate such acts, as this shows disrespect to the country.”