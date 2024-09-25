Expand / Collapse search
China

China launches intercontinental ballistic missile into Pacific hours after Biden's UN address

China said that the launch was a routine exercise and not directed toward any given nation

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Biden delivers final address to the United Nations Video

Biden delivers final address to the United Nations

Fox News senior national correspondent Rich Edson reports on the president's response to conflicts around the world and his address to the United Nations on 'Special Report.'

China fired a missile into the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday following a speech on the international stage by President Biden, in which he called for security in the region.

The Ministry of Defense of the People's Republic of China announced that its military had launched an intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday morning.

The missile, which carried a dummy warhead and was not targeting any nation, fell into the ocean without incident. The People's Liberation Army's Rocket Force claims that the launch was part of its routine military training calendar.

Just hours prior, Biden made his final address to the United Nations in New York City, running through a series of security concerns for the international body.

BIDEN ADDRESSES UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY FOR LAST TIME AS DICTATORS, DESPOTS COME TO NEW YORK

China ICBM Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles

China's DF-41 nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles are seen during a military parade in Tiananmen Square in Beijing to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. (Photo by GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden specifically noted the threat posed against Western interests by China and urged efforts for peace.

"We also need to uphold our principles as we seek to responsibly manage the competition with China so it does not veer into conflict," he said. "We stand ready to cooperate on urgent challenges for the good of our people and the people everywhere."

HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF US RESEARCH DOLLARS MAY HAVE AIDED CHINESE MILITARY TECHNOLOGY, GOP-LED REPORT SAYS

"We recently resumed cooperation with China to stop the flow of deadly synthetic narcotics," Biden continued. "I appreciate the collaboration. It matters for the people in my country and many others around the world."

UNITED NATIONS BIDEN

President Biden addresses the 79th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York City. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

Biden specifically referenced the need to combat the forces of "military coercion" being applied to Taiwan and others in the region.

BIDEN UN UNITED NATIONS

President Biden speaks to the United Nations for the last time as president. (Getty Images)

"On matters of conviction, the United States is unabashed, pushing back against unfair economic competition and against military coercion of other nations in the South China Sea, in maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits, in protecting our most advanced technologies so they cannot be used against us or any of our partners," the president said.

