China

China floats plan to foster economic ties with Democrat-led cities: report

President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages on New Year’s Day amid tensions between both countries

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Jimmy Lai case an important reminder that fighting for freedom is not a crime: Sebastien Lai Video

Jimmy Lai case an important reminder that fighting for freedom is not a crime: Sebastien Lai

Sebastien Lai, son of Jimmy Lai, and Fox News contributor Bill McGurn react to news Lai could face a life sentence for his criticism of China and support of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement.

China is seeking to boost economic links with two Democrat-led cities in the United States, according to Chinese state media reports. 

Yang Wanming, president of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), said there was "vast room" for collaboration between the southern Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area and the San Francisco and New York City  areas, the South China Morning Post reported. 

"Our association will continue to coordinate and advance mutual visits and exchanges between those [US and Chinese] regions, promoting regional economic development and delivering tangible development interests to more local areas in both countries," Yang said in the interview published Tuesday by state-backed outlet, The Paper. 

CHINESE WAR PLANES, WARSHIPS SPOTTED NEAR TAIWAN AHEAD OF CRUCIAL PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

China spy scare

The flag of China is flown behind a pair of surveillance cameras outside the Central Government Offices in Hong Kong.  (Roy Liu/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In December, the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) released a report containing a comprehensive strategy to reset the economic and technological competition between the world’s two largest economies and help America prevail.

The report contained nearly 150 policy recommendations that seek to reset the terms of the economic relationship between the U.S. and the CCP.

Both countries have sought to gain the upper hand in technology in recent years, with the U.S. focused on attempts by Beijing to steal intellectual property. 

On Monday, President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulations on the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.

Xi Jinping Joe Biden

President Joe Biden greets Chinese President Xi Jinping before a meeting during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' week in Woodside, California on November 15, 2023. China is reportedly looking to foster economic ties with two blue cities.  (Getty Images)

Xi, in his message, said both countries have "weathered the storms and moved forward in general", which has enhanced the well-being of their peoples and contributed to world peace, stability and prosperity, according to the ministry statement.

Both leaders met in November at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference in San Francisco. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.