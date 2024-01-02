China floats plan to foster economic ties with Democrat-led cities: report

China is seeking to boost economic links with two Democrat-led cities in the United States, according to Chinese state media reports.

Yang Wanming, president of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), said there was "vast room" for collaboration between the southern Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area and the San Francisco and New York City areas, the South China Morning Post reported.

"Our association will continue to coordinate and advance mutual visits and exchanges between those [US and Chinese] regions, promoting regional economic development and delivering tangible development interests to more local areas in both countries," Yang said in the interview published Tuesday by state-backed outlet, The Paper.

In December, the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) released a report containing a comprehensive strategy to reset the economic and technological competition between the world’s two largest economies and help America prevail.

The report contained nearly 150 policy recommendations that seek to reset the terms of the economic relationship between the U.S. and the CCP.

Both countries have sought to gain the upper hand in technology in recent years, with the U.S. focused on attempts by Beijing to steal intellectual property.

On Monday, President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulations on the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.

Xi, in his message, said both countries have "weathered the storms and moved forward in general", which has enhanced the well-being of their peoples and contributed to world peace, stability and prosperity, according to the ministry statement.

Both leaders met in November at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference in San Francisco.