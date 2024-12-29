Expand / Collapse search
China

China directs largest military build-up since 1930s Nazi Germany, expert warns, citing Pentagon report

Defense report says China seeks 'mind dominance' through AI, tech in latest 'psychological warfare' operation

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace Fox News
China is conducting the largest military build-up seen since that of Nazi Germany during the 1930s, one expert warns, after a new Department of Defense report detailed Beijing's operations including bolstering weapons and psychological warfare.

In a piece for The Federalist, Chuck DeVore, chief national initiatives officer at the Texas Public Policy Foundation, referenced the Pentagon's annual report to Congress and warned that the United States has spent $5.4 trillion on its war on terror and futile nation building while the Chinese threat has grown. He urged that Congress get on board with the incoming Trump administration to reallocate resources within the Pentagon to better prioritize naval strength, nuclear deterrence, missile defense, and logistics. 

"China is engaging in an unprecedented military build-up that the world frankly hasn't seen since Adolf Hitler in the 1930s," DeVore, a retired Army lieutenant colonel, told "Fox & Friends Weekend."

"Now the big difference there, is that he really focused on land power, which frankly is pretty easy to build up pretty quickly," he added. "Navies are much more difficult to build up. And we are way behind. And not only do we need to catch up, but we also need to modernize our nuclear weapons, and we need to put a lot of effort into missile defense." 

Xi Jinping in front of Chinese soldiers

Chinese President Xi Jinping reviews the honor guard during a welcome ceremony at The Great Hall of the People on Nov. 22, 2023, in Beijing, China.  (Florence Lo - Pool/Getty Images)

DeVore further detailed the Department of Defense's findings in its report, which summarized "military and security developments involving the People’s Republic of China" in 2024. 

"They're massively building up their nuclear arsenal. We expect it to expand to at least 1,000 warheads by 2030, only five years from now. Probably going to be bigger than that," DeVore said Sunday. "The Chinese Navy, not by tonnage, but by numbers is now larger than the U.S. Navy. China has something like 250 times the ship building capacity that America does." 

The report cites how China has bolstered its People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF) arsenal to include 50 new intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), which can strike the continental U.S., raising its total to 400. As far as the report discloses, the DoD says China has added 300 medium-range ballistic missiles and 100 long-range cruise missiles. Their arsenal also now includes more than 600 operational nuclear warheads and is expected to have more than 1,000 by 2030.

The DoD says the People's Republic of China (PRC) has the world’s leading arsenal of hypersonic missiles, including the DF-27, which as DeVore notes, "are capable of evading U.S. missile defenses and targeting Guam, Hawaii, and Alaska​." 

China already has the largest navy in the world but is expected to expand from its current 370 ships and submarines to 435 by 2030.

The 182-page DoD report also details how the People's Liberation Army (PLA), the military arm of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), seeks "to expand the reach of its influence operations around the world and seize information dominance on the battlefield," by researching and developing what it "believes to be the next evolution of psychological warfare," known as cognitive domain operations (CDO). 

Chinese soldiers salute

Chinese military personnel salute as China's national flag is hoisted during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Asian Games on Sept. 23, 2023.  (PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)

The DoD assesses that CDO "blends previous PRC concepts, such as public opinion guidance and psychological warfare, with modern internet technologies and communication platforms and is designed to achieve strategic national security goals by affecting a target’s cognition to change the target’s behavior and decision-making." CDO incorporates emerging technologies, such as AI, big data, brain science, and neuroscience, the report says. 

"The goal of CDO is to achieve what the PLA refers to as ‘mind dominance,’ which the PLA defines as the use of information to influence public opinion to affect change in a nation’s social system, likely to create an environment favorable to the PRC and reduce civilian and military resistance to PLA actions," the report says. "The PLA probably intends to use CDO as an asymmetric capability to deter U.S. or third-party entry into a potential conflict, or as an offensive capability to shape perceptions or polarize a society." 

Xi Jinping waves at event

China's President Xi Jinping waves following the inauguration of new Macau leader Sam Hou-fai on Dec. 20, 2024.  (JUSTIN CHAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The report says the PLA seeks to bring psychological pressure and fear on an opponent, assessing that using CDO to subdue the enemy without fighting "is the highest realm of warfare."

Danielle Wallace is a breaking news and politics reporter at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on X: @danimwallace