China deploys riot police in hazmat suits to crack down on COVID protests

The Chinese city of Guangzhou saw violent clashes between protesters and law enforcement Tuesday night – the latest in a growing trend of political tensions in the communist state.

Footage shared on social media shows law enforcement dressed in hazmat suits carried shields as they collided with activists tearing down lockdown infrastructure. Video shows police were bombarded with projectiles lobbed by protesters and returned fire with tear gas canisters.

Demonstrations have been documented in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Guangzhou and even Beijing as public protests continue to sweep the country. The current political climate is the largest trend of anti-government activism under the decade-long reign of President Xi Jinping.

Protests over the weekend were prompted by anger after at least 10 people died in a fire on Nov. 24 in China's far west , leading to questions on whether firefighters or victims attempting to escape were blocked by COVID-19 restrictions.

Some restrictions were eased and officials announced a new push to vaccinate vulnerable groups after the demonstrations but maintained that the "zero-COVID" strategy would still be followed.

Universities across Beijing, as well as the southern province of Guangdong, have already started sending students home, quelling prospects of future student protests. At least 10 universities so far have sent students away, with schools also announcing final exams will be conducted remotely.

Chinese officials have been careful in their response to the protests, sidestepping the complaints of activists and claiming that the demonstrations have been provoked by foreign parties.

The Chinese Communist Party said Tuesday it would "resolutely crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces" amid large protests by citizens frustrated with the country's strict coronavirus restrictions.