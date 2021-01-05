China says Biden represents 'new window of hope' for relations with US

China believes President-elect Joe Biden represents a "new window of hope" for the country's relationship with the United States, according to state media.

Biden's critics have expressed concern that he will take a friendlier stance toward China than President Trump as tensions between the two rivals have risen after a trade battle and the spread of COVID-19.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told state media outlet CGTN last week that "a new window of hope is opening" with the incoming administration.

The Biden administration will "return to a sensible approach, resume dialogue with China, restore normalcy to the bilateral relations and restart cooperation," Wang said.

He added that the U.S. and China "have run into unprecedented difficulties" in the past few years, and some American politicians "see China" as the United States' "so-called biggest threat," leading them to base China policy on "serious misconceptions."

"Such a policy will find no support and is doomed to fail," Wang said.

U.S.-China tensions have escalated under the Trump administration due to a yearslong trade war between the two countries amid U.S. accusations of intellectual property theft, cyberattacks, fentanyl exports to the U.S. and other crimes; criticism related to the coronavirus pandemic; and China's human rights record with regard to Muslim minority populations in its northeast region and Hong Kong.

Trump has implemented strict sanctions on China since taking office and blacklisted dozens of Chinese companies accused of facilitating human rights abuses against the country's Uighur population.

Chinese President Xi Jinping in November congratulated Biden on winning the 2020 election, according to state media outlet Xinhua.

"Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a message to Joe Biden to congratulate him on election as U.S. president," Xinhua reported without adding further detail.

Biden is expected to review the Trump administration's China tariffs once the president-elect takes office, according to The Wall Street Journal, though he has said he would not immediately remove tariffs.