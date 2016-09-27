Catholic charity to sell Pope Francis' cars used in Poland

Three identical cars that Pope Francis used during his July visit to Poland are being auctioned online by a Catholic Church charity to fund support for Syrian refugees and Polish people in need.

Francis was driven in three navy blue Volkswagen Golf cars during his July 27-31 stay in the southern city of Krakow for World Youth Day events. The cars bore the registration plates K1 POPE , K2 POPE and K3 POPE .

The Krakow branch of the Caritas charity says Tuesday that each car is worth 80,000 zlotys ($21,000) and will be sold to the highest bidders in an online auction running through Oct. 9.

Caritas says the car sales will help finance a mobile clinic for Syrians in Lebanon and a shelter for elderly and disabled people in Poland.