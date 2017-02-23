Expand / Collapse search
Last Update February 23, 2017

Cardinal at center of Ireland's clergy abuse scandals dies

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this Monday, April 8, 2002 file photo, Archbishop of Armagh Sean Brady, left, makes a point as Cardinal Desmond Connell looks on, during a press conference after the meeting of Ireland's Catholic bishops at St Patrick's College, Maynooth County Meath, Ireland. Catholic Cardinal Desmond Connell, whose tenure as Dublin archbishop was dominated by revelations of pedophilia in the priesthood, has died at the age of 90. The Dublin Archdiocese said Connell died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 in his sleep after a long illness. He oversaw the archdiocese from 1988 to 2004 and was elevated to cardinal in 2001. (AP Photo/John Cogill, file)

DUBLIN – Cardinal Desmond Connell, whose tenure as Dublin's Roman Catholic archbishop was dominated by revelations of pedophilia in the priesthood, has died at the age of 90.

The Dublin Archdiocese said Connell died Tuesday in his sleep after a long illness. He oversaw the archdiocese from 1988 to 2004 and was elevated to cardinal in 2001.

Connell, who spent 35 years as a University College Dublin theologian before his appointment, said in 2002 that the child abuse scandals then sweeping through the Catholic Church in Ireland had devastated his time in office.

State-funded investigations of the church's efforts to conceal child abuse within its ranks found that Connell typically shielded priests from possible criminal investigations and faulted him for trying to keep the archdiocese's own records on abuse cases secret.