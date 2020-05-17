Canadian Forces Snowbirds jet scheduled to honor coronavirus first responders crashes, bursts into flames

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Canadian Forces Snowbird jet that was scheduled to perform a flyover to honor first responders during the coronavirus pandemic crashed into the roof of a house and burst into flames Sunday in Kamloops, British Columbia.

The pilot managed to eject from the jet before it crashed and eyewitnesses said they saw a parachute on the roof with the jet on fire in the front yard of the house, according to reports by CBC News. The group is seen as an equivalent to the United States' Blue Angels and Thunderbirds.

British Columbia Minister of Health Adrian Dix said paramedics and air ambulances rushed to the scene and at took at least one person to the hospital.

Kamloops Airport's aircraft rescue fleet was assisting at the crash scene and the Canadian Forces Snowbird's official Twitter described the incident as "a developing situation."

CF Snowbirds reported low cloud cover on Sunday which was "unsafe for flying 9 jets," hindering the scheduled flyover in the Okanagan area.

"We are going to preposition to Comox to start working our way west," the CF Snowbirds tweeted.

They later posted: "Don’t worry, the longer term forecast looks better and we plan to be back on our way home to Moose Jaw! Keep watching our page for updates and enjoy your Sunday!"

Just a day before, the jets performed a flyover in Alberta, but when the aircraft arrived in Kamloops on Saturday, a Snowbirds pilot said the team was dealing with some "electrical malfunctions," CBC reported.

Video of two Snowbirds taking off on Sunday showed one jet lifting into the sky before plummeting down shortly after takeoff.

