Canadian ex-PM Kim Campbell: Trump 'really IS a motherf**ker!'

Former Prime Minister of Canada Kim Campbell echoed the harsh slur of Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., blasting President Trump.

Campbell took to Twitter on Saturday reacting to a video clip of the Rose Garden news conference President Trump held where he was asked if there was a “safety net” for government workers who are affected by the partial government shutdown.

He responded by saying “having a strong border” would be their safety net.

That sparked a strong reaction from the ex-prime minister. “He really IS a motherf**ker!” Campbell tweeted, complete with her own asterisks.

As the Huffington Post initially reported, Campbell later deleted the tweet. Still, she joked that the asterisks were "really teeny-tiny maple leafs!"

Campbell became Canada’s 19th prime minister in June 1993 following the retirement of her predecessor Brian Mulroney. She was defeated in the country’s election in November of that same year.

TLAIB ACCUSED OF ANTI-SEMITIC SLUR

Tlaib made her controversial remarks at a reception hours after she was sworn in to the 116th Congress last Thursday. She was describing a conversation she had with her son and made a pledge to the crowd of supporters.

“When your son looks at you and says, ‘Momma, look! You won! Bullies don’t win,’ and I said, ‘Baby, they don’t.’ Because we’re gonna go in there, we’re gonna impeach the motherf---er,” Tlaib said.

Tlaib later doubled down on her comments, tweeting, “I will always speak truth to power. #unapologeticallyme.”

“You know, look, it’s probably exactly how my grandmother, if she was alive, would say it,” Tlaib told a local TV station in Detroit. “Obviously, I am a member of Congress and things that I say is elevated on a national level, and I understand that very clearly. I am very passionate.”