Canada murder suspect hunt focuses on York Landing, Manitoba for 'individuals matching the description'

A small community in the Canadian province of Manitoba has been swarmed by authorities after a possible sighting of two young men suspected in the killings of three people – including the slayings of an American woman and her Australian boyfriend.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Monday that "all efforts are being made" to find out if the suspects are in York Landing, Manitoba after receiving a tip that two individuals matching the description of Kam McLeod, 19, and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky were in the area.

"Situation is ongoing," the RCMP Manitoba tweeted. "All possible RCMP resources continue to be used in the area of York Landing to safely apprehend two individuals matching the description of the suspects."

A law enforcement source told Fox News that authorities received a "strong" lead the pair may be in or near the community, which is about 56 miles from Gillam, another town in Manitoba near the location where a vehicle that had been used by the suspects was found burned last week. The weather conditions in the region are poor at the moment, with heavy wind and rain reported.

“We believe, based on their description and behavior, that it’s them," a law enforcement source told Fox News.

The RCMP said that the safety of the community remains "our priority."

"We remind residents to stay inside & check all doors & windows to ensure they are closed & locked," officials said.

Chief Leroy Constant with York Factory First Nation said RCMP would be conducting a search for the pair “in our community of York Landing” after a “possible sighting” around a landfill on Sunday night.

"Everyone please remain indoors with your doors locked," Constant said on Facebook. "And all vehicles should be parked."

Earlier Sunday, RCMP tweeted that officers had spent the day searching cottages, cabins, waterways and along the rail line in Gillam for any signs of the suspects. They added the search of remote areas was being conducted both on the ground and in the air.

The tweet also noted “The terrain is immense & varied w/lakes, ponds, muskeg etc.”

More than 100 empty homes were searched in Gillam, with officers also scouring large abandoned buildings, including the Gillam-area Keewatinohk Converter Station Camp -- which has more than 600 rooms, according to the RCMP.

On Friday, police confirmed a resident of Cold Lake, Alberta, had helped the suspects get their Toyota Rav-4 unstuck from a local trail on July 21. Authorities said the suspects "continued on their way after a short, unremarkable interaction."

McLeod and Schmegelsky are being sought in connection with the deaths of American Chynna Deese, 24, her Australian boyfriend, Lucas Fowler, 23, and, separately, Leonard Dyck, 64, of Vancouver, British Columbia.

Authorities found Deese and Fowler's bodies July 15 along the side of the Alaska Highway near Liard Hot Springs, B.C. Both had been shot to death

McLeod and Schmegelsky have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dyck, whose body was discovered five days after the remains of Deese and Fowler were found.

The teens were originally considered missing but were later named as suspects in the murders on Tuesday. On Thursday, the RCMP said the suspects had been spotted in the area of Gillam, which is more than 2,000 miles from where the three victims were found.

Fox News' Talia Kaplan, Jacqui Heinrich, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.