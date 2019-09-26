Expand / Collapse search
Canada
Canada's Green Party admits editing photo of leader holding disposable cup

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
Now you see it, now you don't.

The Green Party in Canada has admitted to using an image on their website of leader Elizabeth May drinking out of a reusable cup with a metal straw that actually was doctored with Photoshop.

The image, which originally showed May using a disposable cup, was altered to use a different cup that displayed the Green Party logo, spokeswoman Rosie Emery told the National Post.

“All I know is that the original was photoshopped to put in a cup that had the Green Party logo,” Emery told the National Post.

The party spokesperson added that it's not known why the straw was added but told the National Post it should not distract from the fact that May "walks her talk" regarding her stance on the environment.

Two versions of a photo posted to the Green Party website that shows Elizabeth May holding a disposable cup on the left and a reusable cup on the right.

Two versions of a photo posted to the Green Party website that shows Elizabeth May holding a disposable cup on the left and a reusable cup on the right. (Green Party of Canada)

In a statement on Tuesday, May said she as "completely shocked" to find out that the party had altered the image taken last year at the Sidney Street Market in Sidney, British Columbia.

"My personal daily practice is to avoid single-use plastic items 100% of the time. I never drink from plastic water bottles. I always carry my own reusable coffee cup. I carry my own bamboo utensils," May said. "I walk the talk every day."

Last week, May launched the party's 2019 election platform that placed emphasis on "progressive social and ecological policies," such as billions for post-secondary education and elimination of poverty through a guaranteed liveable income.

In this Sept. 3, 2019 photo, Green Party of Canada leader Elizabeth May speaks during a fireside chat about the climate, in Toronto.

In this Sept. 3, 2019 photo, Green Party of Canada leader Elizabeth May speaks during a fireside chat about the climate, in Toronto. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canada's Green Party is calling for a transition off fossil fuels to protect the environment, including working to protect endangered species and water quality that involves a ban on single-use plastics.

The image, which is now cropped so you cannot see May's hands, still remains on the Green Party's website. Canadians go the polls on Oct. 21 in what will be May's fourth general election.

"I hope that despite this misstep by well-meaning party staff (who hoped to brand the image with our logo), people can believe that in the original photo there is nothing I would have hidden," May added.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed