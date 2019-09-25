Rare sighting of grizzly bears fighting in the middle of Canada highway caught on video

Two grizzly bears were caught on video fighting on a highway in Canada last week, while a wolf looked on from behind.

The dramatic encounter was captured by Cari McGillivray who posted the “rare and amazing moment” on Facebook.

The fight between the two bears escalates within moments, as both stand up on their hind legs and begin to shove and bite each other.

The encounter took place along provincial highway 37 in British Columbia, not far from the town of Stewart, next to the border with Alaska, according to Business Insider.

As if the rare sighting wasn’t enough, a wolf is also seen walking on the road in the backdrop of the bear scuffle. The minute-long fight quickly comes to an end, as the two grizzlies eventually chase each other and run out of the camera frame.

The viral video has since been shared more 71,000 times and has garnered 25,000 likes.