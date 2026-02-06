Canada and France opening new consulates in Greenland's capital amid Trump pressure

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Canada opened its consulate in Greenland's capital and the first French consul to the Danish territory arrived on Friday, following the Trump administration’s efforts to acquire the island.

"I am en route to Nuuk for the opening of Canada’s new consulate — strengthening Canada’s presence, partnerships, and leadership in the Arctic," Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand wrote on X Friday morning, later posting a video of the Canadian flag being raised in Nuuk.

She was joined by Governor General of Canada Mary Simon.

Canada had previously announced plans for the consulate in 2024, but its 2025 opening was delayed due to weather.

"The future of the Arctic belongs to the people of the Arctic. Tomorrow I will visit Denmark and then on to Greenland," Simon said in a speech earlier this week. "Let me be clear, Canada stands firmly in support of the people of Greenland who will determine their own future."

Jean-Noël Poirier also arrived in Nuuk to become the first French Consul General of Greenland on Friday, the French government said in a release.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the Nuuk consulate in June, making it the first European Union country to set up a consulate in Greenland.

The physical French consulate doesn't exist yet.

"Deep ties of friendship and key joint projects already link France, Denmark and Greenland, allowing all parties to look forward enthusiastically and confidently to the opening of this new consulate general," the French government said.

It added, "France reiterates its commitment to respect for the Kingdom of Denmark’s territorial integrity."

President Donald Trump has been insistent on acquiring Greenland, with administration officials claiming Denmark is unable to defend the semi-autonomous island.

"Greenland is one-fourth the size of the United States," top White House aide Stephen Miller told Fox News last month. "With respect to Denmark, Denmark is a tiny country with a tiny economy and a tiny military. They cannot defend Greenland, they cannot control the territory of Greenland."

In January, Trump threatened to impose 10% tariffs that would increase to 25% in June on eight European countries, including France and Denmark, unless they allowed the U.S. to acquire Greenland.

The president dropped the tariff threat following a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in which Trump said a "framework" for a deal for security in the Arctic had been reached.

The U.S. reopened its consulate in Greenland in 2020 after closing it in 1953.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.