Can You Say Cult of Personality?

Venezuela issued a decree banning use of President Hugo Chávez's name and image without his prior consent.

The presidential decree specifically bans unauthorized use of Chávez's "name, image and figure” in public works, construction sites, educational establishments or public buildings of any kind" without the Venezuelan leader's explicit consent.

In addition, the order bans "political, social and community organizations" from using Chávez's name.

The reason given for the decree was to preserve the honor and dignity of the Presidency.

Um, ok.

