Last Update December 8, 2016

Can You Say Cult of Personality?

CARACAS, VENEZUELA - DECEMBER 05: Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez gestures as he speaks at a press conference in Miraflores Palace December 5, 2006 in Caracas, Venezuela. Chavez was officially declared the re-elected president by electoral authorities today after defeating challenger Manuel Rosales in the December 3 election. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (2006 Getty Images)

Venezuela issued a decree banning use of President Hugo Chávez's name and image without his prior consent.

The presidential decree specifically bans unauthorized use of Chávez's "name, image and figure” in public works, construction sites, educational establishments or public buildings of any kind" without the Venezuelan leader's explicit consent.

In addition, the order bans "political, social and community organizations" from using Chávez's name.

The reason given for the decree was to preserve the honor and dignity of the Presidency.

Um, ok.

