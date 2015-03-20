C. African Republic council to choose new interim president; 50 reported dead in new violence

Members of the National Transitional Council are choosing a new interim president for Central African Republic.

The enormity of the task awaiting the new leader being selected Monday was underscored by fresh violence over the weekend, which left more than 50 people dead.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and its local partners reported burying 50 more bodies in the country's northwest, where much of the unrest has been centered.

Rebel leader-turned-president Michel Djotodia stepped down 10 days ago after his government failed to stem the bloodshed as Christian militias battled Djotodia's mostly Muslim fighters.

More than 1,000 people were killed in the capital alone during several days of fighting last month, and nearly 1 million people have fled their homes in fear.