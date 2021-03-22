Bystander grabs man's foot after he nearly falls off balcony, video shows
The man reportedly blacked out after suffering an unexplained medical episode
A shocking video released last week shows a bystander grabbing the foot and possibly saving the life of a man who nearly fell off a balcony in India, according to reports.
In the video, the man, identified locally as Binu, is seen leaning back against the side of the balcony before he tumbles over.
A bystander grabs the man's foot and several others arrive and help pull him up to safety.
The Daily Mail reported that the man was taken to a nearby hospital but did not have any injuries.
He reportedly blacked out after suffering an unexplained medical episode, the paper reported.
The rescue took place at a bank in south India. Video of the incident was released on March 18, reports said.