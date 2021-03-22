Expand / Collapse search
India
Published

Bystander grabs man's foot after he nearly falls off balcony, video shows

The man reportedly blacked out after suffering an unexplained medical episode

By David Aaro | Fox News
A shocking video released last week shows a bystander grabbing the foot and possibly saving the life of a man who nearly fell off a balcony in India, according to reports. 

In the video, the man, identified locally as Binu, is seen leaning back against the side of the balcony before he tumbles over. 

A bystander grabs the man's foot and several others arrive and help pull him up to safety. 

The Daily Mail reported that the man was taken to a nearby hospital but did not have any injuries.

He reportedly blacked out after suffering an unexplained medical episode, the paper reported.

The rescue took place at a bank in south India. Video of the incident was released on March 18, reports said. 

