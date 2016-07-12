Burundi: Peace talks in disarray amid opposition fight

An opposition figure in Burundi says peace talks with the government are in disarray over disagreements about who should represent the opposition.

Tatien Sibomana of the UPRONA party said Tuesday that there is an attempt by five opposition groups to exclude members of a group known as CNARED, which includes exiles and rights activists who last year led a protest movement against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to seek a third term.

In turn, CNARED accuses the five opposition parties of having secret ties with Burundi's government.

The talks, which are taking place in Tanzania, have repeatedly stalled.

Sibomana said the opposition parties seen as being in cahoots with Nkurunziza walked out of a meeting Tuesday, saying they did not want to sit in the same room as CNARED members.