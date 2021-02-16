Expand / Collapse search
Asia
Published

Burma police file new charge against Aung San Suu Kyi

Suu Kyi was ousted in a military coup on Feb. 1

Associated Press
Police in Burma have filed a new charge against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, her lawyer said Tuesday, which may allow her to be held indefinitely without trial.

Lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told reporters after meeting with a judge in the capital, Naypyitaw, that Suu Kyi has been charged with violating Article 25 of the Natural Disaster Management Law, which has been used to prosecute people who have broken coronavirus restrictions.

Suu Kyi, who was ousted in a military coup on Feb. 1, has already been charged with possessing walkie-talkies that were imported without being registered.

BIDEN WARNS BURMA OF RENEWED US SANCTIONS AFTER COUP

Buddhist monks and nuns display pictures of detained Burma leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (AP Photo)

The maximum punishment for the COVID-19 violation is three years’ imprisonment.

However, the new charge may allow her to be held indefinitely without trial because a change in the Penal Code instituted by the junta last week permits detention without court permission.