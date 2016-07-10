Expand / Collapse search
Bullfighter fatally gored in Spain, first time since 1985

By | Associated Press
    FILE - In this May 16, 2011 file photo, Spanish bullfighter Victor Barrio performs during a bullfight of the San Isidro's fair at the Las Ventas Bullring in Madrid. The matador has been fatally gored in Spain during a bullfight in an eastern town — the first professional bullfighter to be killed in the ring in more than three decades. The 29-year-old Barrio was pronounced dead late Saturday, July 9, 2016, by a surgeon at the Teruel bullring. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza, File) (The Associated Press)

    This framegrab taken from Castilla La Mancha TV shows matador Victor Barrio being gored by a bull during a bullfight in the Teruel bullring, east of Spain, Saturday July 9, 2016. Victor Barrio, 29, was fatally gored, the first professional matador to be killed in the ring in more than three decades. Barrio was pronounced dead late Saturday by a surgeon at the Teruel bullring. (Castilla La Mancha TV via AP) (The Associated Press)

MADRID – A matador has been fatally gored in Spain during a bullfight in an eastern town — the first professional bullfighter to be killed in the ring in more than three decades.

The 29-year-old Victor Barrio was pronounced dead late Saturday by a surgeon at the Teruel bullring. Barrio was first gored in the thigh by the 1,166-pound bull's left horn and his body was flipped over. He was gored a second time in the chest and the blow penetrated a lung and his aorta as the matador was on the ground.

Medics were at this side almost immediately, but attempts to save his life were unsuccessful. The goring of Barrio was broadcast live on television.

He was the first professional matador to die during a bullfight in Spain since 1985.