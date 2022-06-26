Bullfight stand collapse: At least 4 killed, hundreds injured in central Colombia disaster

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least four people were killed and hundreds more were injured when a section of wooden stands collapsed during a bullfight in central Colombia on Sunday.

The disaster was caught on camera. Hundreds of screaming spectators were sent plunging to the ground when the multi-level stands gave way in a packed stadium in the city of El Espinal in Tolima state. It happened during a traditional event known as "corraleja" when members of the public enter the ring to engage the bulls.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Local government officials said 800 people were in the section of seating that collapsed. Tolima Gov. José Ricardo Orozco told a local radio station that two women, a man and a minor were among those killed.

Late Sunday, Tolima health secretary Martha Palacios said in a press conference that 322 people had gone to local public and private hospitals after the collapse seeking treatment. Palacio said the minor who had died was an 18-month-old baby.

SOUTH AFRICAN POLICE INVESTIGATING DEATHS OF 21 MINORS BETWEEN THE AGES OF 13 AND 17 AT TAVERN

Besides the four dead, another four people were in intensive care and two others recovering from surgery, according to The Associated Press.

Gustavo Petro, Colombia's new president-elect, called for the traditional "corralejas" to be banned saying it was not the first time something like this had happened.

FOREIGN POLICY HEADACHE LOOMS FOR BIDEN ADMIN AS COLOMBIA ELECTS FIRST EVER LEFTIST PRESIDENT

"I ask mayors not to allow more events involving the death of people or animals," he said.

Current President Iván Duque announced an investigation of the disaster on Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.