Apartment building collapses in Mumbai, at least 3 dead and dozens feared trapped

Dozens of people are feared trapped under the rubble of a four-story residential building that collapsed Tuesday, killing at least three people in Mumbai, India.

First responders, using sniffer dogs, are frantically searching the remains of the building in Dongri, a crowded residential section of Mumbai, for any survivors, while video showed people forming a human chain to remove the rubble using their hands.

“The building crashed with a heavy sound and we through there was an earthquake,” a local resident told the New Delhi Television news channel.

Fire official Ashok Talpade told reporters that at least eight people, including a child, have been rescued and rushed to the hospital. The child was allowed to go home after being treated, he said.

The National Disaster Response Force said in a statement that rescuers found three bodies.

The building was located in a narrow lane in a congested area of India’s financial and entertainment capital. This made it difficult to send earth-moving machines to help remove the rubble.

Ambulances and fire trucks were forced to park some distance away because the lane leading to the building was too narrow for them to enter.

Maharashtra state’s top elected official, Devendra Fadanavis, told reporters that the building was about 100 years old and that 15 families were living there at the time.

Talpade told reporters that the families were asked to vacate the dilapidated building some time ago but they continued to live there. Authorities have said there is no money to rebuild the structure.

Building collapses are common in India during the June-September monsoon season, when heavy rains weaken the foundations of structures that are poorly constructed. Mumbai was lashed by heavy rains early this month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.