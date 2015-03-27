British tourist on honeymoon killed in Cape Town

South African government officials say a British woman was killed in a carjacking while she and her husband of two weeks were honeymooning in Cape Town.

Tammy Evans, a spokeswoman for the Western Cape provincial government, says the woman's body was found in a Cape Town township Sunday morning. Gunmen had forced her husband from their car the night before and driven off with her. Her husband was unhurt.

Evans says police are still pursuing the gunmen.

Albert Fritz, the region's minister of community safety, issued a statement appealing to people to come forward with information that could help police. Fritz says, "This could have happened to any of our loved ones and it is important that communities become involved in doing the right thing."