British mom of teen who died in accident appeals to Trump to waive American’s diplomatic immunity

The mother of a 19-year-old who died in August when his motorcycle collided with a car near a British military base has appealed to President Trump to waive the diplomatic immunity of the crash’s main suspect.

Police in Northamptonshire said they had been treating an unidentified 42-year-old woman as a suspect and that she had indicated she didn’t plan to leave Britain. The woman has been widely described across British media as the wife of a U.S. diplomat.

Authorities reportedly claim that the suspect was driving on the wrong side of the road at the time of the crash.

The accident on Aug. 27 killed 19-year-old Harry Dunn after his motorcycle collided with a car near RAF Croughton, a British military base near Oxford that’s home to a signals intelligence station operated by the U.S. Air Force.

“President Trump, please listen,” Charlotte Charles, Dunn’s mother, said, according to the New York Times. “We’re a family in ruin. We’re broken. We can’t grieve. Please, please, please let her get back on a plane.

Police said they were preparing to arrest and formally interview the woman, who has not been officially named.

The U.S. Embassy in London offered its “deepest sympathies” to the family of the deceased and said it will continue to be in “close contact” with the appropriate British authorities.

“Any questions regarding a waiver of the immunity with regard to our diplomats and their family members overseas in a case like this receive intense attention at senior levels and are considered carefully given the global impact such decisions carry,” a U.S. Embassy spokesperson said.

“Immunity is rarely waived.”

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he called the U.S. Ambassador to express the U.K.’s disappointment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report