United Kingdom

British military horses injured while running through London in April 'recovering with remarkable speed'

British soldiers who were injured after being tossed by the horses will likely return to military service, officials said

Associated Press
Published
Military horses run loose in London Video

Military horses run loose in London

Multiple horses belonging to the Household Cavalry, part of the British Army, ran loose through the streets of London on Wednesday, injuring at least one person. (Reuters)

  • Five military horses performing routine exercises near Buckingham Palace in London on April 24 became spooked by noise from a nearby construction site and galloped loose through the city streets, crashing into vehicles and causing chaos during the morning rush hour.
  • All the horses are now recovering. Three have returned to duty, and the remaining two are expected to follow suit soon.
  • The horses were part of the Household Cavalry, the ceremonial guard of the monarch and a feature of state functions in London.

The five military horses that bolted and injured themselves as they ran loose through central London in April are all expected to return to duty, the British Army said Tuesday, with three of them already back to work.

The horses were performing routine exercises near Buckingham Palace on April 24 when they became spooked by noise from a nearby building site and galloped loose through the capital's streets, crashing into vehicles and causing chaos during the morning rush hour.

The two most severely injured horses, Vida and Quaker, are recovering well in the countryside after undergoing operations and are set to return to work soon, officials said.

The three other horses, named Trojan, Tennyson, and Vanquish, have returned to duty and will likely be able to take part in King Charles III's birthday parade on June 15.

Household Cavalry horses Quaker, left, and Vida, right, hold their faces close to one another in a field of yellow flowers during their recovery.

Household Cavalry horses Quaker, left, and Vida, right, stand in a flowery field during their recovery. (Ministry of Defense/Crown Copyright via AP)

"All five of the horses injured during the incident on April 24 are recovering with remarkable speed," Lt. Col. Mathew Woodward said.

The horses appeared "in good spirits," the army added.

The soldiers who were injured after being tossed by the horses are also recovering and will likely return to military service, officials said.

The horses were part of the Household Cavalry, the ceremonial guard of the monarch and a feature of state functions in London. Video of the animals running wild and stunning commuters on their way to work were widely shared on social media.