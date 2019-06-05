British authorities search for swan strangler after violent attack

A British animal protection group is looking for a woman accused of straddling a swan and strangling it to death in a public park.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Cruelty to Animals is investigating the strange death after witness testimony claims a woman attacked the bird Thursday at Chester-le-Street Riverside Park in Durham County.

A witness called authorities at around 7:00 p.m. after reportedly seeing the suspect “wring” the bird’s neck, Mirror Online reported.

“Police were initially called by a member of the public who saw a woman grab the swan, straddle the bird and wring its neck,” RSPCA Inspector Trevor Walker told outlet. “Officers attended the scene where they found the adult swan dead - with a soft tissue injury consistent with being strangled.”

Walker said that two women in connection with the incident were spoken to by authorities.

Swans are protected under Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and any violation of that law could result in up to six months in jail or up to about $6,000 in fines.