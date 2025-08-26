Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

United Kingdom

Reform UK proposes deporting 600,000 asylum seekers in sweeping new immigration crackdown

Nigel Farage's party leads polling despite holding just four parliamentary seats as immigration tops voter concerns

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Trump congratulates UK PM Starmer on curbing migrant boats: 'Fantastic thing' Video

Trump congratulates UK PM Starmer on curbing migrant boats: 'Fantastic thing'

President Donald Trump praised U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer for taking a stronger stance on illegal immigration.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Reform UK said it's prepared to deport 600,000 asylum seekers from Britain to prevent "civil disorder."

Party leader Nigel Farage said the plan includes withdrawing Britain from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), repealing the Human Rights Act, and scrapping international treaties that block forced deportations, Reuters reported.

The ECHR, a cornerstone of UK human rights law, has repeatedly been used to halt deportations of migrants deemed to be in the country illegally, the BBC reported.

TRUMP PRAISES STARMER ON TURNING AROUND MIGRANT BOATS: 'FANTASTIC THING'

British Reform party leader Nigel Farage stands in from a large sign about illegal immigration.

British Reform Party leader Nigel Farage poses in front of a mock departures board during a Tuesday press conference in a hangar at Oxford Airport in Kidlington, England. (Joanna Chan / AP )

"We are not far away from major civil disorder," Farage told a press conference. "It is an invasion, as these young men illegally break into our country."

Dubbed Operation Restoring Justice, the plan is the "only way" to stop small boats crossing the English Channel, Farage said, adding that migrants intercepted at sea should be detained and deported.

"If we do that, the boats will stop coming in days because there will be no incentive," he claimed.

Labour Party Chairwoman Ellie Reeves criticized the announcement, saying it lacked detail.

"Today, we got none of those things, nor a single answer to the practical, financial, or ethical questions about how their plan would work," she said.

FARAGE SLAMS SECRET AFGHAN REFUGEE RESETTLEMENT TO UK, CLAIMS SEX OFFENDERS AMONG ARRIVALS

British Reform party leader Nigel Farage speaks about mass migration.

British Reform Party leader Nigel Farage shows the Operation Restoring Justice program during a press conference in a hangar at Oxford Airport in Kidlington, England. (Joanna Chan / AP)

The announcement followed weeks of small protests over mass migration and crimes committed by some asylum seekers.

Britain received a record 108,100 asylum applications in 2024, many from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, and Bangladesh.

Polling shows immigration has overtaken the economy as voters’ top concern. Reform UK, despite holding only four seats in Parliament, is leading in surveys of voting intentions, Reuters reported.

British Reform party leader Nigel Farage at a podium speaking about mass migration.

British Reform Party leader Nigel Farage addresses journalists during a press conference in a hangar at Oxford Airport in Kidlington, England, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. (Joanna Chan / AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook dismissed the proposals as "a series of gimmicks" that would not work. Reform’s opponents and several charities said the plan would amount to Britain abandoning its human rights commitments.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue