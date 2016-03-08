Brazil's Marcelo Odebrecht sentenced to more than 19 years

A federal judge has sentenced the former president of Brazil's largest construction company to more than 19 years in prison for involvement in a corruption scheme at the state-run oil company Petrobras.

Judge Sergio Moro sentenced Marcelo Odebrecht to 19 years and four months imprisonment on charges of corruption, money laundering and for belonging to a criminal organization.

Prosecutors say the overall scheme involved more than $2 billion in bribes paid to obtain Petrobras contracts. And they say some of the money made its way to political parties, including the governing Workers' Party. Some of Brazil's wealthiest people have been caught up in the probe, as have dozens of politicians from both the governing coalition and the opposition.