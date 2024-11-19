Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World

Brazil's first lady aims explicit joke at key target of husband's administration: 'F--k you, Elon Musk'

Janja Lula da Silva married current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in 2022

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
close
Brazil's first lady tells Elon Musk 'f--k you' during pre-G20 speech Video

Brazil's first lady tells Elon Musk 'f--k you' during pre-G20 speech

Brazil’s first lady Janja Lula da Silva ripped Elon Musk over the weekend, telling the entrepreneur that she "isn't afraid of him" during a pre-G20 event. (X/@eixopolitico)

The first lady of Brazil turned heads when she dropped an f-bomb directed at Tesla CEO Elon Musk during an official event over the weekend.

At the time, Brazil’s first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, was speaking about misinformation on social media during a pre-G20 social event on Saturday. The G20 summit began on Monday in Rio de Janeiro.

Lula, who is married to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, stopped mid-speech when she heard a ship's horn blaring in the distance.

"I think it's Elon Musk," the first lady joked in Portuguese. "I'm not afraid of you, by the way."

ELIZABETH WARREN GETS SARCASTIC AFTER TRUMP TAPS MUSK, RAMASWAMY FOR DOGE: ‘YEAH, THIS SEEMS REALLY EFFICIENT’

Split image of Janja Lula da Silva, Musk

Janja Lula da Silva told an explicit joke about Elon Musk over the weekend ahead of the G20 summit. (Getty Images)

"F–k you, Elon Musk," Lula added in English, prompting cheers from the audience.

The clip, which was posted on X, drew the attention of Musk, who responded with laughing emojis.

"They will lose the next election," the entrepreneur wrote.

‘FIRST BUDDY’: ELON EARNS FAMILY STATUS IN TRUMP WORLD AS MUSK EXPANDS POLITICAL FOOTPRINT

Lulas with Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his wife, Emine Erdoğan, are welcomed by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his wife, Janja Lulu da Silva, as they pose for a photo during the G20 Leaders Summit in Rio de Janeiro on Nov. 17, 2024. (Turkish Presidency/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Brazil banned X in September, prompting outrage across the world. Brazilian Supreme Court’s Justice Alexandre de Moraes imposed the ban, citing misinformation on X, which the judge felt was not adequately moderated on the platform.

The country lifted the ban a month later, and de Moraes wrote that the decision "was conditioned, solely, on [X's] full compliance with Brazilian laws and absolute observance of the Judiciary’s decisions, out of respect for national sovereignty."

"X is proud to return to Brazil," X said in a statement at the time. "Giving tens of millions of Brazilians access to our indispensable platform was paramount throughout this entire process. We will continue to defend freedom of speech, within the boundaries of the law, everywhere we operate."

Janja Lula da Silva smiling

Janja Lula da Silva speaks to supporters during a gathering with artists, politicians and other personalities one week before the presidential elections at Auditório Celso Furtado on Sept. 26, 2022, in São Paulo, Brazil. (Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Brazilian first lady's joke took place two days before the G20 summit officially began. President Biden was present at the summit, though he did not appear during the annual family photo with fellow world leaders and missed the photo-op "for logistical reasons," the White House said.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.