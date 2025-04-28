Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Brazil

Brazilian pro-Bolsonaro protester who wrote on statue with lipstick sentenced to 14 years in jail: report

Bolsonaro supporters allege the lengthy sentence for a nonviolent act amounts to political persecution

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
A Brazilian protester was reportedly sentenced to 14 years in jail for writing a message in lipstick on a statue during demonstrations in 2023.

Debora Rodrigues, 39, was recently sentenced after being convicted of involvement with a criminal organization with intent to launch a coup, according to the BBC.

Rodrigues was a supporter of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro. His supporters attacked government buildings after he lost to now-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the 2022 presidential election. Hundreds of Bolsonaro supporters took part in the protest.

Rodrigues, who works as a hairdresser, wrote, "You lost, idiot" on the statue of Justice outside the Supreme Federal Court.

HOW BRAZILIAN POLICE SAY BOLSONARO PLOTTED A COUP TO STAY IN OFFICE

Debora Rodrigues mugshot

Debora Rodrigues, 39, was convicted of involvement with a criminal organization intending to launch a coup. (Brazilian Supreme Court)

However, she didn't expect to be prosecuted for writing the message, and told the jury that she was unaware of the scale of the protests.

"I went to the protests and I didn't imagine that they would be so turbulent," Rodrigues was quoted as saying, according to the BBC. 

RUMBLE, TRUMP MEDIA DECLARE ‘COMPLETE VICTORY FOR FREE SPEECH’ IN WIN AGAINST BRAZILIAN JUDGE

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been charged in an alleged coup attempt after his 2022 election defeat. He has been ordered by Brazil's Supreme Court to stand trial.

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro speaks to the press as he arrives at the Brasilia International Airport in Brasilia, Brazil, on March 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luis Nova)

"I have never done anything illegal in my life," she added.

According to the BBC, Justice Alexandre de Moraes argued that the hairdresser "consciously and voluntarily" aligned herself with protesters seeking to overthrow the Brazilian government.

The justice also accused Rodrigues of concealing evidence by possibly deleting messages on her phone, and said that the 39-year-old had admitted to taking part in "anti-democratic acts."

The lengthy nature of the sentence has been used by Bolsonaro supporters to argue that they are victims of political persecution by the left-wing Lula administration, working in conjunction with Brazil's Supreme Court.

Bolsonaro himself has called for amnesty for Rodrigues in a post on X.

Jair Bolsonaro

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrives for a luncheon with senators from his support base, at the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.  (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

In March, Bolsonaro was ordered to stand trial over the alleged coup attempt to stay in office after his 2022 election defeat. The right-wing politician, who has an ongoing power struggle against Lula, was also told by the Brazilian Supreme Court that he is not permitted to run in 2026.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.