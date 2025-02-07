Expand / Collapse search
Brazil's socialist president tells citizens not to buy expensive grocery items as food prices rise

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva previously said he was worried about the rise in food prices but struck an optimistic tone this week

Brazil's leftist president recently told the country's citizens not to purchase expensive grocery items in an effort to combat soaring food prices

In a video being shared online, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva urged Brazilians to be frugal when grocery shopping. 

"If you go to the supermarket in Salvador and you suspect that a certain product is expensive, don't buy it," he said. "Look, if everyone thought like that and didn't buy things they thought were expensive, whoever is selling is going to have to lower the price in order to sell it.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva speaks during the national technology conference in Brasilia, Brazil, July 30 2024.  (Reuters/Adriano Machado//File Photo)

"Because if they don't, it's going to spoil."

On Thursday, da Silva said he was worried about rising food prices but projected the increases would slow and voiced an optimistic tone about the economy.

"The Brazilian economy is living its best moment," Lula said during an interview with radio stations, Reuters reported. 

The leftist leader noted that Brazil's real was still at a low level against the U.S. dollar but sees the rate "adjusting," according to Reuters. 

A Brazil market

A salesman at a vegetable stand at a supply center in Brasilia, Brazil, May 9, 2023.  (Reuters)

In January, Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said he expected food prices to decline this year due to strong agricultural production.

Prices tend to stay at high levels until food production "corrects this price distortion to an adequate level," he told a local news outlet. 

Haddad added that officials predict Brazil's economy will grow 2.5% in 2025, slowing from an expected 3.5% last year.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva attends a ministerial meeting on plans to support Rio Grande do Sul state, which was affected by floods, at the presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

"I believe we have room to grow 2.5% by reducing inflation," he told RedeTV, according to Reuters. 

