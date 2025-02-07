Brazil's socialist president tells citizens not to buy expensive grocery items as food prices rise

Brazil's leftist president recently told the country's citizens not to purchase expensive grocery items in an effort to combat soaring food prices.

In a video being shared online, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva urged Brazilians to be frugal when grocery shopping.

"If you go to the supermarket in Salvador and you suspect that a certain product is expensive, don't buy it," he said. "Look, if everyone thought like that and didn't buy things they thought were expensive, whoever is selling is going to have to lower the price in order to sell it.

"Because if they don't, it's going to spoil."

On Thursday, da Silva said he was worried about rising food prices but projected the increases would slow and voiced an optimistic tone about the economy.

"The Brazilian economy is living its best moment," Lula said during an interview with radio stations, Reuters reported.

The leftist leader noted that Brazil's real was still at a low level against the U.S. dollar but sees the rate "adjusting," according to Reuters.

In January, Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said he expected food prices to decline this year due to strong agricultural production.

Prices tend to stay at high levels until food production "corrects this price distortion to an adequate level," he told a local news outlet.

Haddad added that officials predict Brazil's economy will grow 2.5% in 2025, slowing from an expected 3.5% last year.

"I believe we have room to grow 2.5% by reducing inflation," he told RedeTV, according to Reuters.