World

Brazilian gospel singer Pedro Henrique, 30, dies on stage during massive heart attack

Henrique can be seen on video falling backward and slumping onto his back in front of his band

By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
Pedro Henrique, a Brazilian gospel singer, collapsed and died while performing on stage Wednesday in a chilling incident that was also captured on video. 

Henrique, 30, was performing at a religious event in the city of Feira de Santana in Brazil where he can be seen on the edge of the stage passionately singing his song "Vai Ser Tão Lindo" to the crowd.  

He then holds his microphone in the air urging the crowd to sing along, and, as he brings the mic back to his mouth, he suddenly loses his balance, falls backward and slumps onto his back in front of his band.

Brazilian Gospel singer Pedro Henrique singing on stage

Brazilian gospel singer Pedro Henrique collapsed and died during a performance in Brazil (Instagram)

People can be seen rushing over to help him as the horrified crowd watches on in shock. The performance was broadcast live on social channels.  Henrique's Instagram page has 1.2 million followers.

Henrique is survived by his wife, Suilan Barreto, and their 2-month-old daughter, Zoe.

Todah Music, Henrique’s record label, said he was pronounced dead at a local medical clinic having suffered a massive heart attack.

Pedro Henrique

Brazilian gospel singer Pedro Henrique collapsed and died during a performance in Brazil. Henrique can be seen on video falling backwards and slumping onto his back in front of his band. (Instagram/@pedrohenrique.oficial)

"There are very difficult situations in life, for which we have no explanation," Todah Music posted on its Instagram page, translated in Portuguese.

"We just need to understand that the will of God prevails!

Pedro Henrique

Henrique is survived by his wife, Suilan Barreto, and their 2-month-old daughter, Zoe. (Instagram/@pedrohenrique.oficial)

"Peter was a cheerful young man, a friend to all… a husband and super-dedicated father. There is no pastor or Christian in Brazil who says anything different… The Christian music segment is mourning."

"Todah music family is mourning. Heaven in choir receives an illustrious son: Pedro Henrique! See you soon dear brother!!! See you all soon!
May the Holy Spirit comfort you all!"

