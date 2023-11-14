Gospel singer nearly booted from Delta flight as attendant asks, 'Are you going to be quiet?'

Internet users appear to be siding with a Delta flight attendant who threatened to kick a passenger off of a plane if she refused to stay "quiet" before takeoff.

Bobbi Storm, a gospel singer, posted a video on Instagram and TikTok on Nov. 11 which shows her being filmed while standing in the aisle of the plane, as a flight attendant asks her to return to her seat.

She informs the flight attendant that she's "charting on Billboards" and that she was allowed to stand as the seat belt sign had been turned off.

"It's not a disturbance," Storm says to the flight attendant. "I used to sing on planes a long time ago," she continued, while heading back to her seat.

Storm returns to her seat and begins to share with fellow passengers that she and her singing group have been nominated for two Grammy Awards.

"Are you going to be quiet?" the flight attendant, who also says that he's the flight leader, asks Storm as she's speaking to passengers from her seat.

Storm tells the male flight attendant that the passengers are "enjoying it."

"I'm not enjoying it, so I'm asking you, can you be quiet? That's a yes or no answer," he says.

Storm responds, "Am I going to go to jail if I don't?"

The flight attendant again asks Storm to answer the same question: "Are you willing and able to be quiet right now?"

Storm said she was "doing what the Lord was telling her" to do.

"I'm your flight leader. I need you to follow my instruction – my instruction for you to answer my question. Are you able to be quiet right now?"

Storm then asks fellow passengers what they think.

"OK," the flight attendant says. "If you're not able to follow my instruction, you will not be taking this flight."

"If that's the case, then that's fine," Storm responds.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a representative from Delta said, "Delta has been in contact with the customer," and "For the safety of our customers and crew, it's always important to follow crew instructions."

Fox News Digital made multiple attempts to reach out to Storm's management for comment and did not hear back.

Storm performs with the American worship musical group Maverick City Music, which has been nominated for two Grammys ahead of the 2024 awards ceremony – Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song and Best Gospel Album.

Fox News Digital reached out to Maverick City Music for comment.

It was unclear when the flight was departing, where the departing city was and where the aircraft was headed.

A video showing Storm standing and singing in the aircraft's aisle has yet to be posted on social media. The performer wrote on Instagram that she has "sang on over 50 flights," and wanted to do so on this flight.

Though multiple reports appear to suggest that Storm was almost removed from the flight for singing, an Instagram comment made by Storm herself claims she originally stood up when the seat belt sign turned off to, "share my good news and the Lord's good news."

Storm's comment on Instagram went on, "so that flight attendant really was out of order and did not have the authority to do what he was threatening but I have places to go and wasn’t going to stoop to his level. So for the comments on rules being broken that was not the case here but God bless you."

In the original video, the flight attendant walks away after Storm takes her seat and that's when she begins to sing her song in a low volume.

The comments section of Storm's videos appear to largely side with the flight attendant who requested that she stayed "quiet."

"This is one of the most egotistical things I’ve ever seen. You think because you’re Grammy nominated that rules don’t apply to you and the plane is your stage? Work on that ego sis," one Instagram user wrote in a comment that was liked more than 6,700 times.

Another Instagram user, who identified herself as a Christian and a flight attendant, said that Storm was "out of order" to do what she did and that she should asked permission ahead of time from the flight attendants [to address the passengers].

"Congrats on the Grammy nomination, but God is a God of order period," the Instagram user added. "There are rules on the aircraft, and if the flight attendant asks you to do something it's really not an ask."

Some said that Storm was using God as a manipulation tactic.

"Imagine the entitlement of thinking you are the only one with something that can bless folks and it happens to be in an airplane where they have no choice but to hear you because they can’t go anywhere?!? This is wildly out of pocket sis," said one Instagram user.

The user continued, "You held these people hostage and used God’s name in a manipulative manner. That man was just doing his job and you were being disruptive, period. The plane is not your stage or billboard to market your work."

Some commenters praised Storm for her achievements.

"congratulations baby girl!!!! u gonna get itttt!!!!!!" a user wrote.

Another person commented, "Mom always said, "When you’ve reach that level of Bless, they will come to test, but remember even gold goes through the test to show its best" …let me leave it here. Congratulations and stay blessed."

In one follow-up video posted to Instagram, Storm says Delta reached out to her since the incident and that she doesn't want the flight attendant "to be reprimanded where he loses his job."

"I simply want us to keep in mind how to treat each other," Storm says in the footage. "And, there were no rules being broken, and it was me just spreading my joy with people after they gave me the go to do so."

Storm goes on, "So I just hope that if he watches this, he's able to learn a valuable lesson on how to treat other people, but I just wanted to say you guys can stop reaching out to Delta. They have apologized, and they are fans of Maverick City."

