Brazil
Published

11 people killed in gun attack at bar in Brazil: reports

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
RIO DE JANEIRO – A gang of gunmen roared up to a bar in Belem city in Brazil’s northern Pará state and opened fire, killing six women and five men, media reports said.

State officials would confirm only that “a massacre” occurred but gave no details.

Police reported that seven gunmen were involved in the attack, which also wounded one person, according to the G1 news website.

The news outlet said the attackers arrived at the bar on one motorcycle and in three cars.

At least 11 people were shot dead Sunday at a bar in northern Brazil when unknown men opened fire, Para state Public Security Secretariat informed. 

At least 11 people were shot dead Sunday at a bar in northern Brazil when unknown men opened fire, Para state Public Security Secretariat informed.  (AFP/Getty)

In late March, the federal government sent National Guard troops to Belém to reinforce security in the city for 90 days.

A Pará state spokeswoman, Natalia Mello, said only: “A massacre is confirmed.”

State communications officials stopped answering phone calls.

Military and civil police in Pará state also did not answer phone calls or respond to emails.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

