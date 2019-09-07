Expand / Collapse search
Canada
Published

Canada boy, 13, finds submerged car, helps police solve 27-year-old missing person's case

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
A boy who found a submerged car in a lake has helped Royal Canadian Mounted Police solve a 27-year-old missing person’s case.

Max Werenka, 13, is being credited with helping the Mounties find the body of 69-year-old Janet Farris, who was reported missing in 1992 in British Columbia.

“I always like to question things,” Werenka, of Sherwood Park, Alberta, told CTV News.

View of the overturned car resting at the bottom of Griffin Lake.

Late last month, Max took two Mounties out on Lake Griffin to the spot where he found the vehicle but they couldn’t see anything, CBC News reported.

So he dove into the lake and recorded video of the car on his GoPro that he showed to the officers.

Subsequently, a Mounties dive team recovered the vehicle, an older model Honda Accord, and recovered Farris’ body.

Farris disappeared driving to a wedding in Alberta, CBC News reported.

The body of Janet Farris was found in her car which had been submerged in Lake Griffin in British Columbia for 27 years. 

Police believe Farris ended up in the lake after swerving to avoid an animal or losing control of the Honda for some other reason, according to the news outlet. No foul play was suspected.

The lake hid the car from view for 27 years.

An RCMP Underwater Recovery Team returned to the lake and recovered an older model Honda Accord, with the body of an adult woman inside, police said.

"I think the worst thing was not knowing," her son, George Farris, 62, told CBC News.

"We kind of assumed that maybe she had gone off the road or fallen asleep, or tried to avoid an accident or animal on the road," he said.

Farris said with the discovery there was a relief.

“Given a sad situation, it’s the best of all outcomes,” he said.