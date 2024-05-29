Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Bottle-popping burglar sips prosecco, steals cash register as he smashes his way through pub: video

The Inn At Belfairs owner condemns 'pathetic excuse of a human' for 2 a.m. break-in

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
Security cameras at The Inn at Belfairs, a pub in Essex, UK, captured the moment a blitzed burglar raided their patio bar and celebrated the heist with bottle of bubbly. (Credit: The Inn At Belfairs /TMX)

He helped himself to a round on the house – and then some.

A stumbling, drunken burglar appears on surveillance video raiding a United Kingdom pub's cash register and walking off with the drawer before coming back and popping a bottle of prosecco to quench his thirst.

It happened on Saturday at The Inn At Belfairs in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, which has a terrace bar and outdoor seating, where the thief allegedly chowed on some seafood appetizers and cake.

A burglar in a Chicago Bulls T-shirt pops a bottle of proseccor in a still taken from security video

A burglar in a Chicago Bulls T-shirt pops a bottle of proseccor in a still taken from security video. The owner of The Inn At Belfairs says the crook raided two cash registers at 2:15 a.m. Saturday and helped himself to some appetizers and cake before washing it down with the bottle of bubbly. ( The Inn At Belfairs /TMX)

"This pathetic excuse of a human broke into our restaurant last night at 2:13 a.m. and was backwards and forwards taking bits out the restaurant," owner Greg Weller wrote on Facebook Sunday.

He told Fox News Digital in an email that after he posted the video, area residents reported multiple possible sightings of the unidentified thief still in the area.

If I see him I will make an almighty citizen's arrest. I will tackle him to the ground and say, ‘Did you enjoy my cake thief!’

— Greg Weller, pub owner

"It’ll only be a matter of time," the pub owner said. "If I see him, I will make an almighty citizen's arrest. I will tackle him to the ground and say, ‘Did you enjoy my cake thief!’"

A series of clips he posted show the suspect, wearing a Chicago Bulls T-shirt, stumbling around, mumbling to himself and yanking the cash register off the bar, smashing glasses and bottles as the power cord remains connected.

After removing the till, he comes back with a bottle of prosecco, admiring it before he announces, "Oh yea, oh yea," and pops the cork.

Man in Chicago Bulls T-Shirt burgarizes a cash register at a UK pub

The unidentified thief came back and hit a second cash register, video shows. (The Inn At Belfairs /TMX)

Another camera recorded him breaking into a second cash register as well.

Weller told the BBC the unwelcome visitor rattled his staff with the "obscene behavior."

"As owners, it’s disheartening when you’ve worked so hard to have someone come along and think this is OK," he told the outlet.

Thief yanks cash register off bartop

The thief stole the entire cash register, walking off as the power cord shattered glass behind him. (The Inn At Belfairs /TMX)

Weller is asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact him or Essex police, who opened an investigation into the burglary.

He said he gave the full CCTV feed to investigators and that he's confident they'll make an arrest soon.

"Let's pull together and get social media finding this man," he said.