Boris Johnson says Trump intervention possible in case of US diplomat's wife who fled UK after fatal crash

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday he plans to speak with the U.S. ambassador to the U.K. – and even raised the possibility of involving President Trump – after an American diplomat's wife involved in a deadly wrong-way crash fled Britain amid a debate about her diplomatic immunity.

The Aug. 27 accident killed 19-year-old Harry Dunn when his motorcycle collided with a car near RAF Croughton, a British military base near Oxford that’s home to a signals intelligence station operated by the U.S. Air Force. Northamptonshire Police said the 42-year-old woman was being "treated as a suspect," and indicated she didn't plan to leave the country in the near future.

The woman was eventually identified as Anne Sacoolas, a mother of three and the wife of Jonathan Sacoolas, who works at the U.S. base, according to Sky News, which first reported the woman's name Sunday. Johnson later confirmed the ID.

During a visit to a hospital on Monday, Johnson told reporters he doesn't think it is right to "use the process of diplomatic immunity for this type of purpose."

"I hope that Anne Sacoolas will come back and will engage properly with the processes of law as they are carried out in this country," he said.

The prime minister said he planned to raise the issue with U.S. Ambassador Woody Johnson on Monday and intended to go up the chain to President Trump if need be.

"I hope it will be resolved very shortly," Johnson said. "If we can't resolve it then, of course, I will be raising it myself personally with the White House."

Sacoolas, whose photo was revealed for the first time Monday by the British press, was about to be formally interviewed by authorities at the time she left the country, officials said.

The U.S. Embassy in London offered its "deepest sympathies" to the family of the deceased and said it will continue to be in "close contact" with the appropriate British authorities.

"Any questions regarding a waiver of the immunity with regard to our diplomats and their family members overseas in a case like this receive intense attention at senior levels and are considered carefully given the global impact such decisions carry," a U.S. Embassy spokesperson told the Associated Press. "Immunity is rarely waived."

Diplomatic immunity usually only covers diplomats and their dependents based in London. But a special agreement has been in place since 1994 that covers diplomats working at RAF Croughton, according to Sky News.

The parents of the 19-year-old killed in the crash said Monday they just want to talk to Sacoolas and do not "necessarily" want her to be punished.

"We're not a horrible family, we're a usual U.K. family that just need to put a face to what we have now is a name," Dunn's mother, Charlotte Charles, told Sky News. "Talk to her, find out how she's feeling. She's got to be suffering as well, she's a mom."

Charles added that police had CCTV video of the 42-year-old pulling out of the RAF base and driving on the wrong side of the road before the deadly crash.

"Harry had no chance of avoiding her. She traveled from around 350 to 400 yards on the wrong side of the road," she told Sky News. "It was a head-on collision."

Harry's father, Tim Dunn, said that Sacoolas was "compliant" with police and "admitted at the time she was wrong."

"We know from the police she was going to stay in the country, she was permitted to stay here for three years," he told Sky News. "And then we didn't think this would be what is happening, so to hear the news a few weeks after the funeral was devastating."

Northamptonshire Police said Saturday they are exploring "all opportunities through diplomatic channels" as part of their investigation.

"Harry Dunn’s family deserve justice and in order to achieve this, a full and thorough investigation, with the assistance of all parties involved, needs to take place," Superintendent Sarah Johnson said in a statement.

Fox News' Julia Musto and The Associated Press contributed to this report.