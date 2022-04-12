Boris Johnson to be fined over lockdown parties, UK government says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said Tuesday he and Treasury chief Rishi Sunak will be fined for breaching COVID-19 regulations following allegations of lockdown parties at government offices.

"The Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices," a spokesperson for Johnson’s office said. "We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do."

It was not made clear how much the pair were fined.

Earlier on Tuesday, London’s Metropolitan Police said they were issuing 30 more fixed penalty notices in relation to the "partygate" scandal, in which Johnson has denied any wrongdoing.

However, the prime minister is alleged to have attended several of the dozen events in his 10 Downing St. office and other government buildings that are under investigation.

In March, 20 fines were issued by the police force.

In February, four of Johnson's most senior staff quit amidst the scandal and dozens of politicians and officials have been under scrutiny.

Many in Britain were angered over revelations that his staff held "bring your own booze" office parties, birthday celebrations and "wine time Fridays" in 2020 and 2021 while millions were barred from meeting with friends and family because of his government’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Additionally, thousands of people were fined between 60 pounds ($79) and 10,000 pounds ($13,200) by authorities for rule-breaking social gatherings.

In total, police say they were issuing at least 50 fines – though not identifying the recipients of those fines.

Questionnaires were sent to more than 100 people – including Johnson – and witnesses have been interviewed on the matter.

Some members of the governing Conservative Party have said that Johnson should resign if he is issued a fine for breaking rules he imposed on the rest of the country.

Coronavirus cases in the U.K. have soared, hitting record levels this month, though many pandemic requirements have been ended.

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, there have been 91,352 new cases and 348 new deaths in the U.K. in the last day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.